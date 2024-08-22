(MENAFN) Allegations have surfaced regarding the killing of civilians by Ukrainian during their recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. Russian volunteer and conflict observer Platon Mamatov has released distressing drone footage purportedly showing the aftermath of these attacks, sparking significant concern.



In a Telegram post on Tuesday, Mamatov, who hails from Ekaterinburg and documents the conflict on social media, claimed that Ukrainian were responsible for the deaths of at least four individuals, including two confirmed civilians, during the early days of the incursion into Russian territory. The footage he shared depicts three bodies lying beside a road, with one of the deceased in military camouflage and the others in civilian clothing. Another video, apparently from the same area, shows a body near what seems to be a dried-up pool of blood, alongside a bicycle and two damaged vehicles.



Mamatov identified one of the deceased as a civilian based on the bicycle found next to him and another by the lilac flip-flops worn by one of the victims. He mentioned that the exact circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, and did not provide further details on how these individuals were killed.



The alleged incident reportedly took place on the outskirts of Olgovka, approximately 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This area has seen reported clashes, as noted by the Russian Defense Ministry, adding to the controversy and raising questions about the conduct of Ukrainian forces during the ongoing conflict. The release of such footage and claims highlights the escalating tensions and the dire humanitarian implications of the military actions in the region.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589289