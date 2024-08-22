Additional American aircraft carrier land in Middle East

(MENAFN) The USS Abraham Lincoln, a key component of the American naval fleet, has arrived in the Middle East, joining the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which has been stationed in the region for some time. This move underscores growing concerns over potential escalations between Israel and Iran.



The USS Abraham Lincoln, equipped with F-35 and F/A-18 fighters, is accompanied by a squadron of destroyers, according to a statement from US Central Command on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. The arrival of this carrier strike group comes in response to recent regional tensions following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of high-ranking Hezbollah member Fuad Shukr in Beirut.



The Pentagon deployed the carrier group earlier this month as a precautionary measure. While Israel has taken responsibility for the death of Shukr, it has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Haniyeh's assassination. In retaliation, Iran has vowed severe consequences against Israel, with Alimohammad Naini of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps indicating that Iran's response might be prolonged.



In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued threats of further military actions against Hezbollah, which has heightened fears of a broader conflict. The situation is further complicated by concerns that Iran might coordinate a multi-front assault on Israel, involving various allied groups such as Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.



The simultaneous presence of two US aircraft carriers in the region reflects the increasing anxiety over the potential for a major conflict, as both the US and Israel remain on high alert for any signs of aggression from Iran and its allies.

