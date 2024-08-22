Iranian army declare that reply possibly to take time

(MENAFN) Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has indicated that the country’s response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh may be delayed, according to recent reports from Reuters. Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in late July, had attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian just hours before his death.



The Iranian has vowed to retaliate against Israel for its alleged involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination. However, the anticipated response has yet to materialize, leading to speculation about the timing and nature of Iran’s countermeasures.



IRGC spokesperson Alimohammad Naini addressed these concerns on Tuesday, suggesting that the response might not be immediate. "Time is in our favor and the waiting period for this response could be long," Naini stated. He emphasized that Iran’s retaliation would be "calculated and accurate," signaling a carefully planned operation rather than a hasty reaction.



Naini’s remarks indicate that Iranian leaders are meticulously assessing the situation before taking action. The response, he noted, could differ from previous retaliatory measures. This follows an April incident where Iran launched a substantial missile and drone attack on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli bombing of its consulate in Syria. While Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the projectiles, some did cause minor damage to military targets.



The assassination of Haniyeh has heightened international concerns about the potential for a full-scale conflict between Israel and Iran. The situation remains tense as the global community watches for any developments in this ongoing geopolitical dispute.

