German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

(MENAFN) Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from international on Wednesday, marking the end of a distinguished 15-year career with the national team. Neuer, who has been a key figure in German football, shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post, stating, "After more than 15 years and 124 international matches, my career in the Germany national football team comes to an end today."



The 38-year-old goalkeeper emphasized that his decision was not made lightly. He explained that while he still feels physically fit and the prospect of participating in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico was tempting, he decided that now is the right time to step away. Neuer mentioned that this conclusion was reached after long and intense discussions with his family and close friends.



As the captain of the national team, Neuer played a crucial role in Germany's triumph at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. His leadership and goalkeeping skills were instrumental in securing the title, and his legacy in German football is significant. With 124 appearances, he ranks as the fifth most-capped player in the history of the German national team, underscoring his importance and longevity in the squad.



Neuer's retirement from international football marks the end of an era for Germany, as he has been a cornerstone of the team for over a decade and a half. His contributions to German football, particularly his role in the 2014 World Cup victory, have solidified his place as one of the nation's all-time greats.

