Serco Awarded $323 Million Power Plant Construction Contract At Pituffik Space Base

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new contract to manage the facility repairs and upgrades of the back-up electrical at the Pituffik Space Base (PSB), in Greenland. The four-year contract has an estimated value of $323 million.

Pituffik Space Base (formerly known as Thule Air Base) supports missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance missions. The base is locked by ice nine months out of the year, making continuous and secure energy to the facility an essential priority. Serco will be working on a tight schedule to build a temporary backup power plant while a team of experts upgrades the current backup plant.

“This contract award builds on Serco's strong capabilities in systems design and installation, as well as our exemplary past performance on defense construction projects,” stated Tom Watson, Serco's Chief Executive Officer in North America.“Serco is proud to have the opportunity to support this mission-critical large-scale system upgrade project for the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Space Force. We recognize the impact of our work in ensuring mission critical readiness is maintained for this pivotal location.”

In support of this contract, Serco has subcontracted with Aarsleff, a local Danish construction engineering company. After completion, the new alternate power plant will provide greater and more stable electrical capacity to the DoD's northernmost installation. Serco has previously performed similar design and installation work at Pituffik and for other DoD customers

