At Least 26 Palestinians Killed By Occupation Army Strikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 22 (KUNA) - At least 26 Palestinians were killed since the early morning hours in various areas of the Gaza Strip, as a result of the army's continued aggression against the Palestinian people, said the authorities announced today, Thursday.

In a press statement, the health authorities affirmed that its crews were able to retrieve the bodies of 14 Palestinians after the bombing that targeted two homes in the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Six bodies including a journalist, were recovered from the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip and six others from different areas, it added.

The health authorities had previously announced the martyrdom of 50 Palestinians yesterday, Wednesday, in massacres committed by the occupation army, including children, by bombing homes and tents of the displaced in the western region on the coastal road. (end) wab

