Vibra Secures Strategic Energy Dominance With Bold Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, Vibra announced its accelerated purchase of an additional 50% stake in Comerc, valued at R$ 3.52 billion ($640 million).



This significant move in Brazil's sector aims for completion by early next year, pending regulatory approval. Initially, Vibra acquired half of Comerc in 2021 for R$ 3.25 billion ($590.91 million).



The promises to yield R$ 1.4 billion ($254.55 million) in synergies over three years, driven by cost reductions and operational efficiencies.



Consequently, this strategic initiative cements Vibra's ambition to dominate as a multi-energy platform in Brazil, enhancing its competitive edge.



Furthermore, the deal not only expands Vibra's operational scale but also strengthens its financial position in the market.







As of July, Comerc was valued at R$ 7.05 billion ($1.28 billion), managing over 4,700 consumer units and operating 78 solar power plants. The company projects an EBITDA of R$ 1.3 billion ($236.36 million) by 2025.



Clarissa Sadock will move from Vice President to CEO of Comerc, ensuring leadership continuity.



This strategic step positions Vibra as a leader in Brazil's sustainable energy transition, capturing emerging market opportunities.

Background

Vibra, formerly known as BR Distribuidora, stands as a premier Brazilian energy company focused on distributing petroleum products.



As Brazil's largest distributor, it plays a vital role in maintaining the country's energy infrastructure.



The company has expanded into renewable energies, adapting to global sustainability trends.



This diversification enhances Vibra's market presence and supports Brazil's shift toward cleaner energy.



Vibra expands its portfolio and commitment to innovation in Brazil with strategic acquisitions like Comerc.

