North America To Dominate The Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Oxygen therapy devices are used to deliver pure oxygen to the lungs under high atmospheric pressure. Under normal conditions, around 14.7 pounds per square inch of pressure with 21% of oxygen in inhaled, whereas oxygen therapy devices deliver 100% oxygen. This helps the oxygen molecules to condense and allow the intake of a higher amount of partial pressure of oxygen, where oxygen dissolves in the plasma around 10 to 15 times greater than normal.

Super-saturation of oxygen in the body increases capillary growth, white blood cell (WBC) activity, new tissue development, oxygen tension in hypoxic areas, reduction in the size of gas bubbles, and numerous other physiological effects. The growing popularity of on-demand and continuous portable oxygen concentrators drives market growth. In line with this, the market players are channelizing efforts to develop technologically advanced oxygen therapy devices at competitive prices to sustain in the raging competition.



Key Highlights



The oxygen therapy devices market size was estimated at USD 2,870 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid technological advancement

The oxygen source devices held significant market share in 2018 owing to the easy availability of various oxygen source devices

The obstructive sleep apnea segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR

North America dominates the oxygen therapy devices market owing to high R&D investments and clinical trials pertaining to oxygen

therapy



Key Player



Philips Respironics Inc.

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

MAQUET Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

Smiths Medical

CAIRE

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Tecno-Gaz Industries

Teleflex Incorporated

Chart Industries



Recent Development



In May 2019, Agile Medical launched an online store for oxygen concentrator supply to offer products for the treatment of respiratory disorders and expand the customer base



Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

By Product



Oxygen source devices

Oxygen delivery devices



By Application



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Asthma

Obstructive sleep apnea

Respiratory distress syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Pneumonia



By End-Use



Home healthcare

Hospitals and clinics



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





