North America To Dominate The Oxygen Therapy Devices Market
8/22/2024 6:31:05 AM
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Oxygen therapy devices are used to deliver pure oxygen to the lungs under high atmospheric pressure. Under normal conditions, around 14.7 pounds per square inch of pressure with 21% of oxygen in inhaled, whereas oxygen therapy devices deliver 100% oxygen. This helps the oxygen molecules to condense and allow the intake of a higher amount of partial pressure of oxygen, where oxygen dissolves in the plasma around 10 to 15 times greater than normal.
Super-saturation of oxygen in the body increases capillary growth, white blood cell (WBC) activity, new tissue development, oxygen tension in hypoxic areas, reduction in the size of gas bubbles, and numerous other physiological effects. The growing popularity of on-demand and continuous portable oxygen concentrators drives market growth. In line with this, the market players are channelizing efforts to develop technologically advanced oxygen therapy devices at competitive prices to sustain in the raging competition.
Key Highlights
The oxygen therapy devices market size was estimated at USD 2,870 million in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid technological advancement
The oxygen source devices held significant market share in 2018 owing to the easy availability of various oxygen source devices
The obstructive sleep apnea segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR
North America dominates the oxygen therapy devices market owing to high R&D investments and clinical trials pertaining to oxygen
therapy
Key Player
Philips Respironics Inc.
ResMed
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
MAQUET Medical Systems
GE Healthcare
Invacare Corporation
CareFusion Corporation
Smiths Medical
CAIRE
DeVilbiss Healthcare
Tecno-Gaz Industries
Teleflex Incorporated
Chart Industries
Recent Development
In May 2019, Agile Medical launched an online store for oxygen concentrator supply to offer products for the treatment of respiratory disorders and expand the customer base
Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
Oxygen source devices
Oxygen delivery devices
By Application
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Asthma
Obstructive sleep apnea
Respiratory distress syndrome
Cystic fibrosis
Pneumonia
By End-Use
Home healthcare
Hospitals and clinics
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
