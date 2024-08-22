Global Textile Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The primary subcategories of textiles are textile and fabric finishing, fabric coating mills, fabrics, yarn, fiber, thread mills, home furnishings, floor coverings, and fabrics. Wool, cotton, jute, silk, synthetics, and other diverse materials are used, and weaving and non-weaving processes are used during production. The growing popularity of shopping probably drives the textile industry. The ability of manufacturers to sell their goods in a larger than in the past will expand their geographic customer base and the growth of the textile manufacturing industry.

Market Dynamics

Growing Wireless Technology and

Rising Apparel Demand from the Fashion Industry Drives the Global Market

Wireless technology advancements and rising demand for connected devices drive the market for smart textiles. Smart textiles are fabrics that can respond to their environment. Fashion, entertainment, medicine, transportation, sports and fitness, and the armed forces use smart textiles extensively. The three pillars of the industry are designing, producing, and distributing various flexible materials like yarn and clothing. Smart fabrics detect and react to various physical stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, chemical, and electrical sources. It is anticipated that they will fuel the expansion of the market segment for technical applications during the forecast period.

Growing Government Assistance and Increased Public Awareness of Effective Preventive Measures Creates Tremendous Opportunities

DuPont's plant-based faux fur for performance fashion apparel and Eastman's use of recycled carpet as new material are both expected to create new growth opportunities. The market is anticipated to rebound significantly during the forecast period due to government support and increased public awareness of effective preventative measures.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most prevalent region in the market

due to the increased sales volume of clothing and apparel goods. Additionally, many clients on e-commerce platforms shopping for apparel and related accessories in developing countries contribute positively to the regional market's growth. The European market is anticipated to grow at a considerable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This may be attributed to government initiatives and trade agreements, including free trade agreements and the Euro-Mediterranean Dialogue on the textile and apparel industry.

Key Highlights



The global textile market was valued at USD 991.23 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on raw materials, the market is divided into cotton, chemical, wool, and silk. The cotton segment dominates the global textile market.

Based on product, the market is divided into natural fibers, polyesters, and nylon. Natural fibers dominate the global textiles market due to the extensive use of natural fibers in various fashion and clothing applications.

Based on application, the market is divided into household, technical, fashion, and clothing. The fashion application category dominates the global textile market due to rising consumer expenditure on garments and accessories.

Asia-Pacific is the most prevalent region in the market due to the increased sales volume of clothing and apparel goods.



Competitive Analysis

The global textile market's major key players are



BSL Ltd

INVISTA Srl

Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd

Paramount Textile Ltd

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A

Successori REDA S.p.A

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Ltd

China textiles Ltd

Rhodia SA

Li & Fung Group

Modern Woollens Ltd

Mayur Suitings; JCT Ltd.



Market New



June 2022- INVISTA upgrades polymer assets in South Carolina to serve the growing market.

January 2022- INVISTA signs strategic cooperation agreements with China Pingmei Shenma Group.

January 2022- Paulo de Oliveira, Trabalho está mais casual também em Portugal.

January 2022- Li & Fung and Maersk form a long-term strategic partnership and announce the acquisition of LF Logistics by Maersk valued at US$3.6bn.



Global Textile Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material



Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk



By Product



Natural fibers

Polyesters

Nylon



By Application



Household

Technical

Fashion and Clothing



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA







