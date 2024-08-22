(MENAFN) Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has stated that the country’s traditional values will protect it from the spread of mpox, previously known as monkeypox. Her remarks come as the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency in response to a rising number of mpox cases, particularly in Africa.



In a released on Monday via the Telegram SHOT, Popova expressed confidence that Russia’s cultural and societal norms will prevent the from taking hold within the country. She emphasized that the Russian has implemented comprehensive measures to detect and manage potential cases of mpox.



Mpox, a virus that spreads through skin contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, or infected animals, has been identified by the WHO as primarily affecting men who have sex with men. Despite the global alert, Popova reassured that the disease poses no significant threat to Russia. She highlighted that since the first case was reported in the country in July 2022, involving a man who had traveled from Portugal, the situation has been effectively managed. The individual was promptly isolated and treated, preventing further transmission.



According to Rospotrebnadzor, three cases of mpox have been reported in Russia since the onset of the global outbreak. All instances were detected and contained swiftly, reflecting the effectiveness of the nation’s monitoring and response systems. The health watchdog remains vigilant, continuously overseeing the situation to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

