DWTC Gears Up To Welcome Global Audiences To Dubai With A Strong Line-Up Of Industry Leading Events

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 August 2024: As Dubai gears up for one of its busiest events seasons, Dubai World Trade Centre is reinforcing the city's reputation as a leading global hub for mega-events and business tourism. DWTC has unveiled its event schedule for the final four months of 2024, featuring over 100 major business and consumer exhibitions, events, key conferences and associations spanning sectors such as technology, sustainability, food and beverage, healthcare, automotive, construction, finance, and education and more.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said: 'As we approach the year's end, DWTC is set to host a series of citywide events that will further cement Dubai's status as a global hub. for business tourism and events. Our calendar is anchored by flagship events like GITEX Global, ArabLab+, WETEX, and Automechanika, that continue to draw global attention, along with important conferences and associations. These events are more than just milestones; they are catalysts for economic growth, strategically aligned with the visionary goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). At DWTC, we are committed to transforming opportunities into actionable business outcomes, ensuring that every event we host delivers value for Dubai, our stakeholders, our international community and visitors alike.'

The month of September opens with Paper Arabia (3 - 5 September), followed by the Emirates International Gastroenterology and Hepatology Conference 2024 (6 - 8 September) and Binous Classic (7 - 8 September).

The second week of the month features a packed roster of events with Sleep Expo, Plastics Recycling Show ME, ME Foam & Polyurethane Expo & Adhesives Sealants and Bonding Expo Middle East, Furniture Manufacturing Expo, Base Oils, Lubricants and Additives Technology Exhibition, and Middle East Composites & Advanced Materials Expo all taking place (10 - 12 September). The South Indian International Movie Awards )SIIMA( (14 - 15 September), will be followed by The Elevator Show (16 – 18 September) and ITS 2024 - World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (16 – 20 September).

Closing out the month's events are ArabLab+ (24 – 26 September), the premier platform for the laboratory and analytical sector, and the major Emirati youth empowerment event, Ru'ya (Careers UAE Redefined), organised by DWTC (24 – 26 September). Running simultaneously are Private Label Middle East, ISM Middle East, Sign & Graphics Exhibition and sustainability-focused food production event Gulfood Green, running its first-ever edition this year (all 24 – 26 September).

October will see the return of notable events such as the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition - WETEX (1 – 3 October), and the World Green Economy Summit (2 - 3 October). The Forex Exhibition will run alongside the AGRA Middle East Exhibition - the biggest agricultural trade show in the region, featuring crop farming to aquaculture, horticulture, and more (both 7 - 8 October).

The month's events also include AccessAbilities Expo, focused on improving the lives of people of determination, the Najah Exhibition dedicated to higher education opportunities (both 7 - 9 October).

Expand North Star, the world's largest event for startups and investors, GITEX Impact, Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, and Marketing Mania, will take place at Dubai Harbour between (13 – 16 October), while the 44th edition of the world's biggest technology show and one of DWTC's flagship events GITEX Global, returns to DWTC (14 – 18 October) alongside satellite events GITEX Global DevSlam, and the Future Urbanism Smart City Summit & Expo 2024 (all 14 - 18 October).

Towards the end of the month visitors can expect events dedicated to F&B, to trade, sports, HR, wellness and more, with the Dubai International Food Safety Conference 2024 (21 - 23 October), Connecting Trade Worldwide (22 - 23 October), HR Summit 2024 (23 - 24 October), and International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) World Congress of Sports Medicine 2024 (24 - 27 October).

In the final days of the month, the venue will host Beauty World Middle East and Wellness & Spa Exhibition (28 - 30 October), followed by the 12th Dubai Otology Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery, Annual Radiology Meeting - ARM 2024, The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition 2024, and Healthcare Future Summit 2024 (all 29 - 31 October).

November will kickstart with the most significant F&B manufacturing event in the MEASA region, Gulfood Manufacturing, along with the key hospitality and foodservice equipment expo Gulf Host (5 – 7 November). Also taking place within the month are the 34th Annual International Association of Operative Millers Middle East & Africa Region Conference & Expo 2024 (11 – 13 November), followed by World Tobacco Middle East (12 – 13 November).

The month will also see DWTC host GESS - Global Educational Supplies & Solutions, Paperworld Middle East & Playworld Middle East and Brands of India (all three events 12 – 14 November) followed by the MEIDAM 2024 - 9th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (15 – 17 November). Ensuing are the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, and the 7th International Conference of Shenzhen Associations & 2024 OCTF (Dubai) Intelligent Technology Exhibition (both 18 – 20 November).

The second half of November brings with it some of the biggest events of the year for the building, construction and facility management industries, such as LiveableCitiesX, Future FM, and GEO World (all 26-28 November) running alongside the must-attend event for the industry Big 5 Global 2024 (26 – 29 November), offering unparalleled networking opportunities and information on the US$9 trillion in ongoing construction projects and an additional US$6.75 trillion in pre-execution projects throughout the Middle East, Africa and Southern Asia (MEASA).

As the year draws to a close, December's events calendar opens with the Evolving Practice of Ophthalmology Middle East Conference 2024 (5 – 7 December), followed by mobility and logistics exhibition Logimotion and Automechanika Dubai, MENA's largest and ever-expanding international trade show for the automotive aftermarket sector (both 10 – 12 December).

Also taking place in December at DWTC are China Home Life, connecting the Far East and the Middle East; the Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, fostering trade across the pregnancy, baby and child industries; and the International Appliance and Electronics Show, unveiling the latest in tech innovations (all 17 – 19 December).

Events at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC):

Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) is set to host a series of high-profile events from September to December, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts from around the world. In late October, fitness enthusiasts and professionals will converge at the Dubai Muscle Show & Active Show 2024 (25-27 October).

November ushers in a diverse array of events, beginning with Future Human 2024 (8-10 November). Following this is The Global Freight Summit 2024 (18-20 November), to end the events of the month.

Events at Jafza One Convention Centre (JOCC):

At Jafza One Convention Centre (JOCC), the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation (WNBF) UAE 2024 is set to host the Gulf Super Pro Championship (22 September). The International Cranes and Transport Middle East Conference 2024 (1 -2 October) will convene professionals in the crane and specialised transport sector, focusing on opportunities in the region's dynamic construction and infrastructure markets.

The Dubai Diamond Conference (11 November) is a crucial platform for global industry experts to discuss key issues, trends, and innovations shaping the diamond industry.