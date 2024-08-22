Global Portable Generator Market Size To Worth USD 5.06 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.33%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Portable Generator Size was Valued at USD 3.01 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Portable Generator Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.06 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, HIMOINSA, Ingersoll Rand, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd, Inmesol S.L.U., Kohler-SDMO, American Honda Motor Company, Inc, Generac Power Systems, FG Wilson, Briggs & Stratton, Aggreko, Manlift Group, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Portable Generator Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.06 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.33% during the projected period.









An equipment that provides electricity in places without a power source is called a portable generator. It is small, lightweight, adaptable, and portable, and it typically consists of an internal combustion engine, an alternator, a starter, a fuel tank, and outlets. Portable generators can be used for construction sites, outdoor events, camping, and emergency backup power during blackouts or natural disasters. They come in various power capacities and fuel types, including natural gas, propane, diesel, and gas. Growing worries about weather conditions have led to a rise in the requirement for power backup solutions. The result is a notable rise in the worldwide market for portable generators. When there is a blackout, portable generators give the backup power. It makes it possible to carry on working uninterrupted. This has a favorable effect on the portable generator industry worldwide. It provides services to help businesses stay in business and with domestic duties. The stringent guidelines and protocols of the government about environmental concerns are hindering the market's development.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 121 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Portable Generator Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Power Rating (Below 5 KVA, 5-15 KVA, 15-45 KVA, and 45-75 KVA), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The diesel segment is estimated to hold the greatest share of the global portable generator market over the projected timeframe.

On the basis of fuel, the global portable generator market is classified into diesel, gas, and others. Among these, the diesel segment is estimated to hold the greatest share of the global portable generator market over the projected timeframe. Compared to gasoline generators, the diesel engine is more economical and delivers more efficiency. Diesel engine generators are becoming more and more popular in the market since they are very dependable and help operate big loads for extended periods.

The below 5 KVA segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market over the projected timeframe.

On the basis of power rating, the global portable generator market is classified into below 5 KVA, 5-15 KVA, 15-45 KVA, and 45-75 KVA. Among these, the below 5 KVA segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market over the projected timeframe. These generators are adaptable and provide steady power during outages. The need for this market is rising due to the rise in outdoor activities that necessitate portable generators for electricity supply.

The residential sector is expected to hold a significant market share over the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global portable generator market is classified into residential, commercial, and others. Among these, the residential sector is expected to hold a significant market share over the projected timeframe. The rate of urbanization is accelerating. In residential regions, there is a growing daily need for power. For homes, many choose portable generators to prevent blackouts.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global portable generator market during the projected timeframe.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global portable generator market during the projected timeframe. The irregular and inconsistent energy supply in the Asia Pacific area propels the market's expansion. In this region, farms, small businesses, and residences can get energy from portable generators. Growing building in this region is the primary driver of the market's notable expansion. The power supply for tools and equipment needed at building sites is aided by a portable generator. In addition to weather-related factors, an increasing number of natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes are driving rising demand for power backup solutions.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global portable generator market over the forecast period. The market is growing significantly as a result of natural catastrophes becoming more intense. Customers choose portable generators as a solution because they want a consistent power source. The US and Canada are the two main countries in North America propelling the market's expansion. One of the major producers and users of power is North America. This region's sizable industrial sector contributes to the market's healthy expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Portable Generator Market include Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco, HIMOINSA, Ingersoll Rand, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd, Inmesol S.L.U., Kohler-SDMO, American Honda Motor Company, Inc, Generac Power Systems, FG Wilson, Briggs & Stratton, Aggreko, Manlift Group, Yamaha Motor Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, the 500 KVA QES portable generator range was increased by Atlas Copco. This makes it possible for the generators to run constantly in both extremely hot and low temperatures for up to 500 hours.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Portable Generator Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Portable Generator Market, By Fuel



Diesel

Gas Others

Global Portable Generator Market, By Power Rating



Below 5 KVA

5-15 KVA

15-45 KVA 45-75 KVA

Global Portable Generator Market, By Application



Residential

Commercial Others

Global Portable Generator Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

