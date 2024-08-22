Azerbaijani Poetess Elected Honorary Member Of Uzbekistan Writers' Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani poetess Khuraman Muradova has been elected an honorary member of the Uzbekistan Writers' Union, Azernews reports.

Well-known poets and writers of Uzbekistan, literature lovers, and representatives took part in the event organized by the Uzbekistan Writers' Union.

Sirajeddin Seyyid, chairman of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan, who opened the event with his opening speech, talked about the history of the organisation and its role in the development of literature. He spoke about the role of the organisation he leads in establishing international relations, including relations with Turkic-speaking countries.

Speaking about the importance of Azerbaijani poets and writers becoming members of the organisation, S. Seyyid presented the poet Khuraman Muradova with a membership card of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan.

Speaking later, the poet appreciated the trust shown to her and said that she will work with greater enthusiasm and determination in the future and will write works that will please the poetry lovers of the two brotherly countries.

The speakers congratulated Khuraman Muradova and wished her creative success.

At the end, a commemorative photo was taken with the participants of the event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr