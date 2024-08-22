Azerbaijani Poetess Elected Honorary Member Of Uzbekistan Writers' Union
Azerbaijani poetess Khuraman Muradova has been elected an
honorary member of the Uzbekistan Writers' Union,
Azernews reports.
Well-known poets and writers of Uzbekistan, literature lovers,
and media representatives took part in the event organized by the
Uzbekistan Writers' Union.
Sirajeddin Seyyid, chairman of the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan,
who opened the event with his opening speech, talked about the
history of the organisation and its role in the development of
literature. He spoke about the role of the organisation he leads in
establishing international relations, including relations with
Turkic-speaking countries.
Speaking about the importance of Azerbaijani poets and writers
becoming members of the organisation, S. Seyyid presented the poet
Khuraman Muradova with a membership card of the Writers' Union of
Uzbekistan.
Speaking later, the poet appreciated the trust shown to her and
said that she will work with greater enthusiasm and determination
in the future and will write works that will please the poetry
lovers of the two brotherly countries.
The speakers congratulated Khuraman Muradova and wished her
creative success.
At the end, a commemorative photo was taken with the
participants of the event.
