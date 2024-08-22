Umerov, U.S. Congress Members Discuss Importance Of Using Long-Range Weapons Against Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov and a delegation of members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Robert Wittman and Democrat David Trone, have discussed the needs of the Ukrainian and the need to obtain permission from allies as soon as possible for the full use of long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory.

That is according to the Ukrainian Defense , Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting, the minister thanked American partners on behalf of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military for their all-round bipartisan support.

According to Umerov, the Ukrainian side informed the U.S. delegation about the current battlefield situation.

"Our goals are to clear the border from the threat of Russian strikes and reduce the possibility of enemy shelling and attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages," Umerov said.

In addition, the Ukrainian side spoke in detail about the needs of the Ukrainian army. Umerov emphasized the need to obtain permission from allies as soon as possible for the full use of long-range weapons against targets on Russian territory, which is critically important for the protection of Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian terror.

Preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format were also discussed during the negotiations. The parties emphasized the importance of making its results as effective as possible for bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.