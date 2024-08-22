Embark on a Culinary Journey Aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 21 August 2024



Discover a dining experience like no other aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, where history meets modern culinary excellence. With tempting dining options that cater to all tastes, the Queen Elizabeth 2 promises an unforgettable journey through flavors, ambiance, and tradition. From a sumptuous buffet dinner at the historic Lido Restaurant to the elegant Royal Afternoon Tea at the Queen’s Grill, each venue promises a unique and delightful experience.



Elevate Your Tea Time with the Royal Afternoon Tea at QE2



Step into a world of elegance with the Royal Afternoon Tea at the Queen’s Grill. This historic venue, once the domain of the ship’s most distinguished guests, now offers a refined tea experience that brings a touch of British tradition to Dubai. Choose from two exquisite afternoon tea selections: the Cunard, featuring a delightful array of cold bites and pastries, or the Britannia, which adds a warm twist with a selection of hot canapés. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available upon request. (Guests must inform the QE2 team when booking).



 Available Fridays and Saturdays between 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm (Last seating at 5:00 pm).

 Cunard Package: AED 175 per person / AED 125 per child (8 – 12 years old)

 Britannia Package: AED 225 per person / AED 145 per child (8 – 12 years old)

 Dress Code: Smart Casual (no shorts or flip-flops).



• Guests must be above 8 years old to enjoy the Afternoon Tea.

• Please note that a 24-hour advance booking is required.

• All our prices are in AED inclusive of 5% VAT, 7% municipality fee and 10% service charge.





