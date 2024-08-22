ALL THE NEWS AND TRAILERS FROM LEVEL INFINITE’S 2024 “INTO THE INFINITE” SHOWCASE AT GAMESCOM

(MENAFN- Edelman) August 22, 2024 –yesterday, Level Infinite and its partner studios shared the latest exciting news and updates with the global gaming community at Gamescom.





Age of Empires Mobile (TiMi Studio Group)

Producer Robin Xin from TiMi Studios presented the latest on Age of Empires Mobile, the epic medieval war strategy game co-developed by TiMi Studio Group and World’s Edge, which will officially launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play on October 17. This fresh take on the Age of Empires series features large-scale epic siege battles where hundreds of players clash on one screen in a dynamic and immersive combat experience that blends large-scale alliance strategies with individual manoeuvres. At the same time the game also caters to players who enjoy single-player adventures. Robin also revealed more about the extensive research that went into designing the game’s civilizations. To learn more about this brand-new way to experience the Age of Empires universe, visit

Aloft (Funcom)

Aloft’s latest trailer highlighted the journey through the clouds and three of the biomes that await Sky Saylors in this innovative co-op sandbox survival title for PC. Shown for the first time was the Ecosystem Restoration feature, where players can identify low vitality islands and bring them back to life by analysing their ecosystem and completing activities like planting trees, crops, decomposers, bringing animals to the island, cleaning dead trees or getting read of corruption nodes.

The game is launching this fall, 2024 for Early Access, to find out more visit

Arena Breakout: Infinite (MoreFun Studios)

Lead Game Designer of Arena Breakout: Infinite, Bryan Li, introduced the content available for free to players during Arena Breakout Infinite’s current Early Access phase. Featuring three distinctive maps – Farm, Valley, and Armory, multiple new quality of life updates, and a selection of 48 weapons, there is plenty for players to experience in this immersive tactical extraction shooter for PC.





Command & Conquer: Legions (Level Infinite)

A new Command & Conquer: Legions CG trailer revealing a familiar threat from the Command & Conquer universe debuted at the showcase. Commanders around the world can check out the new trailer that sets the stage for the Red Alert season which players will experience when Command & Conquer™: Legions launches worldwide.

For more information on Command & Conquer: Legions, the officially licensed Command & Conquer mobile strategy game visit:

DeathSprint 66 (Secret Mode)

Sumo Digital premiered its second Behind the Speed video ahead of DEATHSPRINT 66’s 12 September release date, featuring previously unseen action from its brutal futuristic on-foot racer alongside more insight from the development team on the game’s lore, track design, and key gameplay mechanics.



Dune: Awakening (Funcom)

Creative Director Joel Bylos shared some of the experiences players can expect to encounter on Arrakis.

Survive

Players will start with nothing in the unforgiving sands of Arrakis. It's up to them to learn the ways of the desert, find what they can around them and craft what they need to survive.

Expand

Under pressure, Dune: Awakening drives players to expand beyond their limits. Reach further into the world, build a base, band together with friends and expand their powers.

Control

Players who aim for ultimate power on Arrakis will be required to control the most precious of resources: Spice. Navigate the competing factions, players, and difficulties on Arrakis to gain total control.



Exoborne (Level Infinite)

Petter Mannerfelt, Creative Director at Sharkmob, discussed the team’s vision for the game, including the exhilarating experience of engaging in a gunfight within a tornado. He also introduced the dynamic movement and verticality unlocked by the power of the Exo-Rigs abilities, enabling players to not only survive but thrive amidst the apocalyptic Forces of Nature.

Mannerfelt highlighted the team’s core idea of close collaboration with the community, which has been ongoing since the project’s inception and will ramp up during future development. The team invites more players to join them in Exoborne. Interested players can sign up for future playtests on Exoborne’s official website:

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE (Level Infinite)

The hit Shooter RPG, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE shared new in-game content from the forthcoming collaboration with beloved anime, Evangelion. This collaboration, available from August 22, will feature popular Evangelion characters Asuka, Rei, Mari and Misato in action as they join the battle against an all new Boss from Evangelion, known ominously as “Massive Object”.







GTFO (10 Chambers)

Hardcore FPS horror shooter GTFO showed a new trailer to remind everyone that the Final Chapter of the game is available on Steam. This complete edition of the game includes all previous updates of the game with a total of more than 80 expeditions, 90 unlockable rewards, and over 50 weapons and tools to help you survive down in the underground of GTFO. But you’ll probably die anyway. The trailer came with a twisted ending, just a few seconds teasing 10 Chambers’ upcoming FPS co-op heist shooter Den of Wolves – a fitting genre as the studio was founded by Ulf Andersson, the game designer behind PAYDAY: The Heist and PAYDAY 2.



Nightingale (Inflexion Games)

Developer Inflexion Games has unveiled the debut gameplay trailer for Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt, the upcoming free update set to launch in September. Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt represents the biggest update to the Gaslamp fantasy open-world survival crafting game to date, featuring an all-new campaign and a chest-load of highly-requested community features.

Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt invites Realmwalkers to set forth on a new handcrafted campaign, where they can experience new immersive dungeons, new boss battles, and an array of new weapons and challenges. The update also includes an overhauled progression system and increased build limits. Scheduled for release on September 12, you can find more details at playnightingale.com.

Parcel Corps (Secret Mode)

Indie developer Billy Goat Entertainment and publisher Secret Mode revealed unseen areas from New Island’s frantic streets (and sidewalks), where three rival firms are vying to be the fastest and most reliable bicycle couriers in town.



Soulframe (Digital Extremes)

Digital Extremes shared a peek into Soulframe, offering a closer look at the curious world of Alca and teasing the progression of discovery, exploration, and world-building. In this upcoming free-to-play fantasy adventure, Digital Extremes takes players on a journey to restore a fractured world and inherit the courage, spirit, and grace of Ancestors to heal its land from Ode’n reign. Players can sign up on the official game website for a chance to play Preludes, an early test build of the game.



Tarisland (Level Infinite)

During the showcase, the cross-platform MMORPG Tarisland, revealed exciting details about the game’s Season 1, which launches in October. Players will explore the vast Scardino Icefield, be challenged by new epic raids, encounter the Snow Lion tribe and face a mysterious Frost Dragon faction. Stay tuned for the latest Tarisland news on the official website:

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Digital Extremes took players on a wild trip with a tease of its upcoming free update Warframe: 1999. Enter a brand-new era of Warframe and travel back to Earth in 1999 to discover a grungy, alternate world littered with secrets. Team up with a cast of six different iconic Protoframes in order to track down Dr. Entrati before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Setting the narrative stakes ahead of Warframe: 1999's winter release, Digital Extremes’ The Lotus Eaters update debuts for all platforms today, offering a brief Prologue Quest and a ton of extra goodies, including Sevagoth Prime Access.



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Fatshark)

Fatshark used the showcase to announce that the first Open Beta for the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Versus is now live for all players on Steam. Set against the backdrop of the rich Warhammer Fantasy Universe, this new asymmetric PvP+E game mode players will engage in thrilling 4v4 battles alternating between playing the iconic Ubersreik Five Heroes and the devious Skaven.





