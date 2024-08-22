Solvent Leakage Led To Reactor Blast At Andhra Pharma Unit

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Aug 22 (IANS) Preliminary investigation showed that leakage of solvent led to the reactor blast at a pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone that claimed 17 lives and left 35 others injured, officials said on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad said a comprehensive probe was underway into the incident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited. He said the exact cause of the explosion and fire would be known only after the investigation was completed.

The Collector called on the families of the deceased employees at King George Hospital (KGH) here and assured them all the support from the government.

Twelve bodies were brought to KGH for autopsy while the remaining five bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Anakapalli.

All 35 injured are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals. Eighteen of the injured were admitted to Usha Prime Hospital at Anakapalle while seven were undergoing treatment at Medicover Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The remaining 10 were admitted to private hospitals in Atchutapuram.

Meanwhile, State Minister Kollu Ravindra said the government would extend every possible help to the families of the deceased and the injured. He said a case was booked against the management of the company. He said the government would make the company pay compensation for the victims.

M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Medical, Health & Family Welfare visited the hospital at Anakapalli and called on the injured.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Medicover Hospital later in the day and call on the injured.

The reactor exploded on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a huge fire. A dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies of the victims were blown to pieces under the impact of the explosion.

There was panic among workers, who ran out for safety. A dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services personnel, and police rescued the workers trapped in the premises.

Employees alleged that adequate safety precautions were not taken which resulted in the disaster.

Family members of the deceased continued their protest at the main gate of the company on Thursday, demanding compensation.