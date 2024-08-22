Barefoot Shoes Market Growing At 5.3%CAGR To Hit $788.7 Million Growth, Share Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barefoot Shoes Research, 2031

Barefoot Shoes Market is expected to expand its revenue from $471.1 million in 2021 to $788.7 million by 2031. From 2022 to 2031, the CAGR to be 5.3%

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a report published by Allied Market Research, the Barefoot Shoes Market is expected to expand its revenue from $471.1 million in 2021 to $788.7 million by 2031. From 2022 to 2031, the CAGR to be registered is 5.3%. The report provides insights about the factors influencing the growth of the market, futuristic trends, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

➡️Download Research Report Sample & TOC :

Barefoot shoes, also known by the name "minimalist shoes" are a type of footwear in which the entire foot remains on ground level. These zero heel-to-toe drop shoes provide an experience similar to walking barefoot on the ground, along with added protection. They put low stress on the joints and help in improving the balance & posture of individuals.

Factors Influencing the Market Development

The report offers insights into the various factors impacting the growth of the barefoot shoes market. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is increase in awareness among individuals regarding the various health benefits of the shoes. In addition, rise in inclination of individuals toward minimalism is boosting the demand for barefoot shoes.

However, manufacturing of the shoes requires specific materials and design, which elevates their cost. This deters a large base of consumers from investing in them, hence hampering the market growth. On the contrary, availability of customization options presents significant opportunities for market development. 3D printing is a technique which is acquiring noteworthy traction for customization options and is anticipated to transform the barefoot shoes market in the future. By scanning the feet, 3D printing enables the creation of shoes with perfect fit of individuals, thereby elevating their comfort. Furthermore, as the manufacturers are laying emphasis on adopting ethical and eco-friendly manufacturing practices, the market holds the potential to attract customers paying significant focus on sustainability.

➡️Buy Now This Report @

For free download of sample: Request Sample - Barefoot shoes Market by End-User, by Shoe Closure Type, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 (alliedmarketresearch)

Competitive Scenario

The report profiles the key players of the barefoot shoes market and the strategies adopted by them to gain one-upmanship. The leading players of the market include Vivobarefoot Limited, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Vibram S.p.A, Softstar Shoes, Lems Shoes, Inov-8 Inc, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., KINEYATABI CO LTD., Puma SE, Body Glove, Feel The World, Inc., Nike Inc., and VF Corporation. The strategies that these players focus on include the launch of innovative products, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and business expansion.

Vivobarefoot, a UK-based minimalist shoe company, joined forces with Balena, a material science company, in January 2024. The aim of this partnership is to bring individuals close to the environment by launching shows manufactured through 3D printing technique. In addition, in October 2023, Nike launched lightweight and flexible running shoes, called Free RN 6.0. The distinguishing features of these shoes are that their upper material is made from recycled flyknit fabric, and the midsole design is created from Nike react foam, which offers more durability.

Regional Landscape

In the report, the barefoot shoes market is analyzed across LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. In 2021, North America was the dominating region. The countries analyzed in this region are Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth. This is owing to boost in awareness regarding health among individuals of several countries, which is upsurging the demand for shoes. The countries of this region studied in the report are India, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia. Furthermore, the countries of LAMEA analyzed in the report are Saudi Arabia, Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina. Europe is assessed in Italy, France, Spain, and Germany.

➡️Inquire Before Buying:

Key Market Players

. Vibram S.p.A,

. KINEYATABI CO LTD.,

. Inov-8 Inc,

. Wolverine World Wide, Inc.,

. Vivobarefoot Limited,

. Feel The World, Inc.,

. Body Glove.,

. Lems Shoes,

. Puma SE,

. New Balance Athletics, Inc.,

. Adidas AG,

. Softstar Shoes.,

. VF Corporation,

. Tadeevo, Nike Inc

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

. Who are the leading players of the barefoot shoes market?

. Which region is expected to garner the maximum growth during the forecast period?

. What are the restraints of the growth of the market?

. What is the projected revenue of the market by 2031?

➡️Top Trending Reports:

. Orthopaedic Shoes Market



. Running Shoes Market



. Golf Footwear Market



. Safety Shoes Market



. Children Shoes Market



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.