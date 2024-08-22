No Enemy Warships In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Thursday morning, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

The Ukrainian Navy announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea. There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the message says.

MAGURA V5 drones hit 18 Russian vessels in 18 months

There is one enemy warship in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr missile carriers.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has brought all submarines into the military harbor of Novorossiysk.

Photo is illustrative