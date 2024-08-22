Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year's Top Award Winner
Date
8/22/2024 12:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, at 36, has proven his prowess not only on the cricket field but also in the business world, amassing an estimated net worth of Rs 214 crore. His financial success stems from various income streams, including contracts, endorsements, and investments, showcasing his astute business acumen
Rohit Sharma boasts a Rs 214 crore net worth, fueled by diverse income sources beyond cricket. His financial success stems from BCCI contracts, IPL earnings, brand endorsements
Rohit Sharma's Grade A+ contract with the BCCI brings in Rs 7 crore annually, placing him among cricket elites like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah
In addition to his BCCI contract, Sharma earns significant match fees: Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I
In 2023, he was retained for Rs 16 crore, making him one of the highest-earning players in IPL history, with Rs 178 crore
Rohit Sharma's brand endorsements with major companies like Adidas, Hublot, Ceat add a substantial Rs 5 crore per endorsement to his income, further boosting his financial status
Since 2015, Sharma has ventured into entrepreneurship, investing in startups like Rapidobotics and Veiroots Wellness Solutions. His investments, totaling Rs 89 crore
Rohit Sharma's passion for cricket extends beyond his career, as seen in his global cricket academy, CricKingdom. It has a presence in countries like Singapore and the USA
Rohit Sharma received Best International Cricketer of the year award last night beating the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah
