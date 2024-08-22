عربي


Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year's Top Award Winner

8/22/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit Sharma, at 36, has proven his prowess not only on the cricket field but also in the business world, amassing an estimated net worth of Rs 214 crore. His financial success stems from various income streams, including contracts, endorsements, and investments, showcasing his astute business acumen

Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year

Rohit Sharma's Grade A+ contract with the BCCI brings in Rs 7 crore annually, placing him among cricket elites like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah


Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year

In addition to his BCCI contract, Sharma earns significant match fees: Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I


Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year

In 2023, he was retained for Rs 16 crore, making him one of the highest-earning players in IPL history, with Rs 178 crore


Rohit Sharma: Net Worth, Assets Of This Year

Rohit Sharma's brand endorsements with major companies like Adidas, Hublot, Ceat add a substantial Rs 5 crore per endorsement to his income, further boosting his financial status

Strategic Investments

Since 2015, Sharma has ventured into entrepreneurship, investing in startups like Rapidobotics and Veiroots Wellness Solutions. His investments, totaling Rs 89 crore

CricKingdom Academy

Rohit Sharma's passion for cricket extends beyond his career, as seen in his global cricket academy, CricKingdom. It has a presence in countries like Singapore and the USA

Ceat International Cricketer of the Year Award

Rohit Sharma received Best International Cricketer of the year award last night beating the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

