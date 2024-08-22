Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (August 22-24, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Attend a space science event, visit a Japanese market, check out cool art pieces, sing and dance with Baby Shark, join activities for kids with autism, learn about Qatari traditional clothing, and gear up for women and sports events.

With cooler weather ahead, it's the perfect weekend to get out and explore. Enjoy!

Katara Space Science Programme



Until August 22, 2024

3pm - 9pm

Al Thuraya Planetarium, Katara Bldg 41

The three-day event aims to pique the youth's interest about space sciences and teach them more about the field. Through this programme, participants can take part in various hands-on scientific activities and even view a showcase of artworks inspired by space science and meteorology.

From observing stars through a telescope to conversing with space science professionals, participants are bound to have a fun learning experience at the Katara Space Science Program!

Nakama Artists Charity Market



August 23 & 24, 2024

3pm - 10pm

Multaqa Ballroom (Education City Student Center)

Attend the Nakama Artists Charity Market this weekend to support local artists and donate to charity under the 'For Palestine' campaign. More than just a market, the event also features a wide variety of activities and workshop for families.

There will be resin and pottery art, crochet weaving, board games, slime making, and other fun events dedicated to children. The Japanese embassy brings activities such as calligraphy, kimono trial, and tea ceremony.

Various competitions and live performances await attendees each night. Some workshops are free, some have minimal fee. Entry fee is QR25 that will go directly to Qatar Charity.

Blue Circle Club



Until August 31, 2024 (Every Saturday & Tuesday)

4pm - 6pm

29 La Croisette in Porto Arabia, The Pearl Island

The Autism Parents Platform's Blue Circle Club is an event that aims to create a warm and inclusive environment where families can connect and share their own unique experiences.

Sponsored by the United Development Company, the activities are tailored to the needs and interests of children with autism, with each session focusing on a fun theme such as zoo, space, or movie night. The event features arts and crafts sessions and sensory activities to serve as fun learning experiences.

Contact +974 6001 1866 to register - it's QR10 per family member

Pinkfong & Baby Shark Show at MOQ



August 22 to 31, 2024

4:30pm - 8:50pm

Mall of Qatar Oasis

Pinkfong and Baby Shark are back in Qatar to perform and your kids will definitely not want to miss it! Join your kids' favourite on-screen characters as they sing and dance along to your little ones' favourite songs.

Make sure to stick around after the performance to get the chance to meet and greet Pinkfong and Baby Shark. For more information on show and meet-and-greet timings, click here .

Qatari Life (Traditional Clothes)



August 23, 2024

3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

2/F Majlis, Bin Zaid Center, Souq Waqif

Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center welcomes visitors from across the globe to experience part of a rich Qatari culture. A place for discussion and relaxation, the hosts will take you on a journey to a deeper understanding of Qatar's culture and traditions, particularly clothing.

It's free to participate but registration is required. Reserve a seat here , or call +974 4444 7444 for more information.

'Xpressions' Exhibition at Workinton



Until December 31, 2024

Sunday to Thursday: 8am - 5pm; Saturdays: 8am to 2pm

Workinton M7, Msheireb

The Filipino Arts Society invites the public to its inaugural art exhibition featuring 27 stunning artworks of distinct styles- from watercolours and graffiti to abstracts and caricatures, the exhibition includes pieces ranging from realism and dark art to anime and intricate scribbles. It's free to check out the pieces, and get a chance to talk to the artists!

Al Warsha Creative Workshop Series



Until August 31, 2024

4pm - 7:30pm (Timings vary based on workshop)

Al Warsha Studio - Old Doha Port and Lusail Marina (Locations vary based on workshop)

Whether you're a kid or adult looking for a new hobby to try out, Al Warsha Studio has got you covered! From painting to candle making to bouquet arranging and more, Al Warsha Studio is offering various beginner-friendly art workshops until the end of the month. Contact +974 3399 9112, or click here for further details and to book your spot!



Hunting & Falconry Stamps Exhibition



Until September 14, 2024

10am to 10pm

Arab Postage Stamps Museum, Katara Bldg 22

Visit the Hunting & Falconry Stamps Exhibition this weekend at Katara. Explore the rich history of Qatar's hunting and falconry through detailed stamp designs that span centuries.

It's a great opportunity to learn about cultural traditions, and then enjoy a day out as you take in the lively atmosphere around the Cultural Village afterwards.

Register for Doha Women Forum 2024



Ladies, the seventh edition of the Doha Women Forum is happening in less than a month and early bird registrants get to enjoy exclusive privileges.

This year, the forum will highlight the importance of investing in women to promote peace, security, and inclusion in society. It aims to address key issues, showcase women's contributions, and advance gender equality. Featuring influential speakers from various sectors, the event will provide a platform for women to amplify their voices and inspire a more equitable future.

Click here to register. The session is inclusive of a coffee break, canapés, and other surprises!



Register for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025



If you haven't registered for the most awaited run in Doha, now is the time to choose your running category and get ready for a fun run alongside the world's top elite athletes.

The 14th edition is expected to be the largest ever, with over 15,000 runners preparing to lace up their trainers to cross the finish line! Persons with disabilities are also invited to race in all distance categories up to 21km, with special prizes.

If you register as a group, you can get a 25% discount. Exciting side events and huge cash prizes await! Click here to register and for further details.