Brazil Makes Change To Import Process

São Paulo – Brazil will make changes to how it imports products, starting in October with a major migration of operations from the Integrated Foreign Trade System (Siscomex LI/DI) to the Single Window . The transition will occur in phases and include the Single Import Declaration (Duimp) and Licenses, Permits, Certificates, and Other Documents (LPCO) modules.

According to material released by the Data Processing Service (Serpro), the success of this transition depends on the entire ecosystem involved in the importation of goods: terminals, freight forwarders, carriers, private sector players, and public agencies and entities such as the Federal Revenue Service, the Secretariat of Foreign Trade, regulatory bodies, and states' finance secretariats.

Serpro is behind all the technology that enables the Duimp, which is an evolution of the Import Declaration (DI). At an event held on Tuesday (20) in São Paulo, Serpro's Business Director, Ariadne Fonseca, said this new phase-the migration of the import process to the Single Window Trade Portal-is a significant milestone in the history of Brazil's foreign trade.

The Federal Revenue Service's Operational Coordinator of Customs, Sérgio Alencar, explained that Brazil is at a turning point in imports.“The new import process, which is part of the Single Window Trade Portal, brings together all intervening and regulatory bodies so they can work together and thus streamline the process in Brazil,” he said.

One of the new features in this new import process is the product portal. This tool will allow companies to provide advance information to regulatory agencies and the Federal Revenue Service about the characteristics of the product being imported. A database will be created with the products imported by each company, for instance, and each new import will reference this operation.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Claudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

