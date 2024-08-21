J&K Govt Report On Wetlands: HC Seeks Response

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K and Ladakh High Court has directed Amicus Curiae to file response to the status report filed by the regarding conservation and protection to wetlands in Kashmir.

Hearing a public Interest Litigation, a Division Bench of Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice

Moksha Khajuria Kazmi observed that a status report in terms of order dated 9 September 2022 has been filed.

Subsequently, advocate Nadeem Qadiri, Amicus Curiae, sought time to file response and suggestions, if any, to the status report filed by the authorities.“The respondents shall provide all possible assistance to the learned Amicus Curiae during his visits to different wetland sites,” the court added.