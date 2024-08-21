Board Member And Chief Risk Officer Ochanya Dan-Ugo Awarded The Certificate In Cyber Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ochanya Dan-Ugo

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Ochanya Dan-Ugo of Lagos, Nigeria.Ochanya serves as a director/group chief risk officer for Unified Payments Services Limited, a Nigerian payments and financial technology company. She is a member of the board of directors of Hope Payment Service Bank Limited, a digital-first bank based in Nigeria, where she serves on the Audit and Risk Management Committee. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and participated in a guided study cohort through the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® course with her colleagues from Women Execs on Boards. She holds a Master's degree in humanitarian and refugee studies from the University of Lagos, a BA in history from the University of Jos, and has completed postgraduate and executive education courses at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, the University of Calabar, IESE Business School, Cornell University, and the Metropolitan School of Business & Management (UK). Ochanya is a Fellow of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, the Institute of Disaster Management and Safety Science (FDMSS) and a chartered security professional. She also holds the Environmental, Social, and Governance designation from Competent Boards and is an ISO 31000 – Lead Risk Manager credential holder from the PECB. Ochanya was previously awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®."Ochanya now joins an elite group of individuals who hold both of our global certificates, expanding even further the positive impact she will have where she serves," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "In an era of technology disruption, gaining the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is an essential step for any board member to fulfill their Duty of Care."The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“The level of knowledge and expertise the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program gives is unparalleled. It provides a very strong and cutting-edge foundation,” said Mrs. Dan-Ugo.“I'm so grateful to The DCRO Risk Governance Institute.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

David R. Koenig, QRD®

The DCRO Institute

+1 612-286-1776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.