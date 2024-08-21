Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant In Las Vegas Adds Spicy Seafood Salad To Its Vast Menu

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant which is the oldest and most authentic Thai restaurant in Las Vegas, is introducing the quintessential Thai Summertime Appetizer, The Spicy Seafood Salad to its Patrons for Lunch and Dinner menu. According to Alan Wong, general manager of Kung Fu, the Vegas restaurant decided to add Thai Seafood Salad as part of the management's effort to introduce dishes with natural benefits, along with choosing the right seafood that are intrinsically sustainable, serving only those dishes to their clientele.

Thai Spicy Seafood Salad is made using the nutritious lemon grass, along with the Thai Chili Paste which contains the bioactive compounds, carotenoids, capsaicinoids, and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants for the body. The chef then mixes in fresh squeezed lime juice, Southeast Asian Fish sauce, fresh grounded Thai Chili-Peppers along with white Shrimps, Scallops, Squids, and Green-shell mussels, mixed with, diced carrots, red onions, and cilantros, all layered upon a bed of fresh Iceberg lettuce.

Although their menu has always had the seafood separated and offered as a standalone dish ie: Spicy Thai Shrimp Salad, Thai Spicy Squid Salad, with the Green shell Mussel being the only exception. "We never had a request from our clientele to marry all three seafood into a single dish," said Wong, General Manager of Kung Fu Plaza Restaurant. "Patrons of Thai cuisine usually prefer to have homogenous seafood in their salads, Thai Shrimp Salad, Spicy Squid Salad, etc." Due to the impact inflation has had on food cost, and prices, they have decided to try something different, marrying the seafood ingredients into a single dish so that their patrons won't have to order separate salad dishes, when one person wants Shrimp Salad and the other wants Squid salad, the couple or family would only have to order one Salad dish to accommodate and satisfy the entire party.

"Seafood has long been recognized for their high levels of quality protein, and essential vitamins, iron, along with other minerals including; selenium, potassium, zinc, and iodine, and don't forget the heart healthy Omega-3 fats, DHA and EPA," says Wong. "Seafood has long been a staple commodity in Thailand and a main source of provisions for Thais, given the geographic location of Thailand, sandwiched between the gulf of Thailand and The Andaman Sea which opens up to the Indian Ocean, Thais have long been privy to various natural resources of seafood for the region, with Shrimps being the most ubiquitous."

To view or download a complete menu, visit: . Kung Fu Restaurant serves Lunch and Dinner along with Beer, Wine and Cocktails. Every menu item is available for Take-Out, our in house delivery drivers delivers within a three-mile radius, where they also Cater valley wide. The restaurant is located at 3505 S. Valley View Blvd., which is just west of The Sphere by the Las Vegas Strip. For reservations, call 702-247-4120.

Founded in 1973, Kung Fu Plaza is the oldest and most authentic Chinese Thai restaurant in Las Vegas. It is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m and is closed on Wednesdays. The average entree is $15 and most patrons order family style. It is the newest of Las Vegas restaurants to become 100% Angus Beef Certified, and the only Asian restaurant to receive this certification.

