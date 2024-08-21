US Forces Destroy Houthi Air Defense System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said Wednesday its forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," according to a CENTCOM update.

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," it added. (end)

