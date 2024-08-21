Wilsonart Completes Acquisition Of Octopus Products, Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian-based decorative surfaces brand brings added depth to Laminart portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, today announced it has acquired Octopus Product, Ltd. (Octopus Products), an innovative decorative surfacing brand of High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Decorative Metals and Wood Panels. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the privately held company will operate as part of Chicago-based Laminart, a Wilsonart Company, a provider of boutique interior surfacing materials. This strategic represents significant growth potential for Laminart by expanding the company's product portfolio.



“The acquisition of Octopus Products complements Wilsonart's focus on setting the standard for excellence in the decorative surfaces industry,” said Kevin Geijer, general manager of Laminart.“Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding Laminart's already strong portfolio of innovative designs and providing interior design and architectural professionals with even more surface choices.”

Since 1950, Octopus has built brand recognition and excitement for interior surface specifiers. The brand was founded by Frank Bernard who developed a revolutionary modular system of extrusions and components that allowed designers to create easily modified interiors. As time progressed, Octopus Products focused on interior decorative products and introduced metal laminates to the North American market, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the industry. With the acquisition, Octopus Products will join Laminart's portfolio of exclusive designs that can be found in high-profile retail stores, hotels, restaurants, showrooms, trade show exhibits and more.

“For more than 70 years, Octopus Products has strived to offer industry professionals superior designs, products and customer service. We are proud of the exceptional employees and loyal customers we've earned and with Laminart's resources and reputation, we know this focus will continue,” said Thomas Bernard, former owner and president of Octopus Products.

The terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The purchase price and the anticipated impact are not material to Wilsonart's consolidated financial results. The transaction closed on August 21, 2024. For more information about Laminart, visit Laminart.com.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, MermaidTM, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and WetwallTM brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit

About Laminart

Laminart, a U.S.-based company, has supplied the commercial interior design and architectural professions with an exceptional selection of innovative design-statement laminates and outstanding customer service for more than 50 years. The company's exclusive designs can be found in high-profile retail stores, hotels, restaurants, showrooms, trade show exhibits and more.

About Octopus Products

Octopus Products, a Canada-based company, has provided sophisticated global surfacing materials to the North American market since 1950. With a product line of over 300 unique designs, Octopus is known for innovative solutions and its experienced team of sales and service professionals.

