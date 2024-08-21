The M&A Advisor Names Brian Marynowitz Winner Of 15Th Annual Emerging Leader Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LBMC Shareholder Nationally Recognized for Excellence in M&A and Community Impact

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC , a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, proudly announces that Brian Marynowitz has been named a recipient of The 2024 M&A Advisor's 15th Annual Emerging Leaders Award.

The M&A Advisor , a globally renowned organization known for recognizing and showcasing leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, established this awards program to honor excellence and foster mentorship and professional development among emerging leaders in the corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

Marynowitz was chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and community service. An independent judging panel selected this year's esteemed recipients-young professionals under the age of 40 who have made groundbreaking contributions to M&A, corporate finance, and restructuring-based on their dedication to their profession and charitable causes.

A Shareholder in LBMC's Transaction Advisory Services practice, Marynowitz specializes in providing financial due diligence services for both strategic and financial buyers/sellers. He has advised on the buy-side and sell-side of over 400 transactions ranging in value from several million dollars to over $4 billion dollars. His transaction expertise spans across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, construction, technology, transportation and logistics, restaurant and retail, aerospace and defense, business services, and sports and entertainment.

“Brian exemplifies the qualities we value at LBMC, commitment to excellence, innovation, and community service, and this honor from The M&A Advisor highlights his significant contributions to the industry. We are proud of Brian's accomplishments and are confident that he will continue to be a leader in the M&A world,” said Jim Meade , CEO and Managing Shareholder, LBMC, PC.

“Congratulations to Brian on this outstanding achievement,” said Lisa Nix , Shareholder and Practice Leader, LBMC Transaction Advisory Services.“Brian exemplifies servant leadership and is a 'partner's partner,' embracing the sense of partnership with fellow shareholders across LBMC. His commitment to client service, work ethic, and collaborative, consultative, transparent leadership style serve him well not only in his career, but as a leader in the community.”

"The world of dealmaking is always changing, and, over the past 15 years, The M&A Advisor has recognized the brilliance of over fifteen hundred professionals-experts who set the bar high in their fields. The Emerging Leader Award recipients, who have the spirit of innovation and ambition, are ready to shape the future of our industry. By creating a network of business visionaries, philanthropists, educators, and personal growth mentors, we are building a vibrant 'leadership community.' Our mission is clear: to give these rising stars the tools and motivation to not only succeed in their careers but also to make a positive difference in the lives of others, thus sparking a wave of transformation," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

The M&A Advisor will welcome the winners of the Emerging Leaders Award at a formal black-tie Awards Gala in New York City. This distinguished event will present them to the business community and recognize their outstanding accomplishments. The Emerging Leaders Awards Gala is part of the 2024 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 23-24, 2024. This unique event connects current and former recipients of the Emerging Leaders Award with each other and industry leaders.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm , one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. For more information on LBMC's experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

About The M&A Advisor

Established in 1998, The M&A Advisor offers expertise and knowledge on mergers and acquisitions. It is known as the leading global organization for experts in M&A, restructuring, and corporate finance, providing a full spectrum of interrelated services. To learn more, please visit our website or contact us at +1 (212) 951-1550.

