Enemy Attacked Kherson Several Times Today: One Person Killed And 11 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person died and 11 were in the Kherson community during the day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Russian forces, a woman of 84 years old sustained an explosive injury incompatible with life. Among the wounded are 8 men aged 27, 31, 42, 54, 55, 57, 65, 74 and three women - two 54-year-olds and 72-year-olds," the report says.

According to Mrochko, the Dniprovsky district of the city holds a dubious lead in terms of the number of injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a civilian car in Kherson from a drone , injuring a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.