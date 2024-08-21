Enemy Attacked Kherson Several Times Today: One Person Killed And 11 Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person died and 11 were injured in the Kherson community during the day.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of shelling by the Russian Occupation forces, a woman of 84 years old sustained an explosive injury incompatible with life. Among the wounded are 8 men aged 27, 31, 42, 54, 55, 57, 65, 74 and three women - two 54-year-olds and 72-year-olds," the report says.
According to Mrochko, the Dniprovsky district of the city holds a dubious lead in terms of the number of injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a civilian car in Kherson from a drone , injuring a 57-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
