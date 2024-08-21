Qube Opens New Times Square Cannabis Dispensary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qube Times Square Dispensary proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship cannabis store at 1412 Broadway, New York, NY 10018 and launch of its new

ecommerce store . Situated in the iconic Times Square, Qube is set to redefine the cannabis retail experience in New York City.

As New York State's newest premier cannabis destination, Qube brings unparalleled quality and creativity to the heart of Times Square. Qube's new location is designed to offer a unique and welcoming environment where cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers can explore a wide range of premium products.

Qube is justice-owned and operated by cannabis entrepreneurs Quine Liddell and George Vlamis. Qube's mission is to activate the power of cannabis through exceptional products while providing opportunities and support to the communities we serve. Qube is committed to setting a new standard in the NYS cannabis industry with a diverse roster of industry experts and meaningful partnerships.

At Qube, we pride ourselves on offering a broad selection of cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, extracts, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Our products are sourced from trusted brands, ensuring the highest quality for our customers. We also provide expert guidance to help our customers make informed choices that suit their needs and preferences.

Qube is dedicated to advancing social equity within the cannabis industry. Our initiatives align with the goals of the New York Office of Cannabis Management and the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), focusing on helping those impacted by the war on drugs.

We invite you to Qube Times Square and experience firsthand the future of cannabis retail in New York City. Celebrate with us as we embark on this exciting journey to bring top-tier cannabis products and a new level of service to Times Square.

About Qube USA, LLC

Qube USA, LLC is a leading cannabis retailer licensed by New York State (License # OCM-CAURD-24-000127). Founded by Quine Liddell and George Vlamis, Qube is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and fostering community growth through responsible business practices and social equity initiatives.

SOURCE Qube Times Square Dispensary