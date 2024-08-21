Tire Curing Press Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tire Curing Press Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global tire curing press market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $1.16 billion in 2023 to $1.22 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The tire curing press market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This robust growth is driven by factors such as demand from non-tire applications, the automotive industry's expansion, advancements in tire manufacturing, and rising environmental regulations and sustainability trends.

Impact of Increasing Automobile Production on the Tire-Curing Press Market

The surge in automobile production is expected to further drive the growth of the tire-curing press market. The manufacturing of automobiles involves assembling various components through processes such as welding, painting, and final assembly. The increase in automobile production, supported by technological advancements, rising consumer demand, global automotive market expansion, and government policies, fuels the demand for tire curing presses. For instance, global automobile production reached approximately 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase from the previous year, as reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). This growing production highlights the essential role of tire curing presses in ensuring the production of high-quality, durable tires.

Tire Curing Press Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the tire curing press market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Limited, SICK AG, Himile Mechanical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., ContiTech AG, Tianjin Saixiang Technology Co. Ltd., McNeil and NRM Inc., Uzer Makina Ve Kalip A.S., Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Doublestar Corporation, Cima Impianti Spa, Rogers Industrial Products Inc., HERBERT Maschinenbau GmbH and Co. KG, Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc., Specific Engineering Corporation Private Limited, All Well Industry Co. Ltd., Alfred Herbert Ltd., LingLong Americas Inc., Jing Day Machinery Industrial Co Ltd., Gold Hawk Machinery Co. Ltd., and Qingdao Yahua Machinery Co. Ltd.

Tire Curing Press Market Segments :

.By Type: Mechanical Curing Press, Hydraulic Curing Press, Hybrid Curing Press

.By Mold: Two-piece Mold, Segmental Mold

.By End Use: Passenger Car Tire, Commercial Vehicle Tire

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tire curing press market in 2023 and is expected to continue its leading position. Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, reflecting significant growth opportunities in these markets.

Tire Curing Press Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tire Curing Press Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tire curing press market size, tire curing press market drivers and trends, tire curing press market major players, tire curing press competitors' revenues, tire curing press market positioning, and tire curing press market growth across geographies. The tire curing press market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

