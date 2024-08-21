Carnegie Robotics Acquires Duro Product Line From Swift Navigation, Bolsters Industrial Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Embrescia, Chief Development Officer of Carnegie Robotics, PA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carnegie Robotics , a leader in advanced robotics systems and sensors, today announced that it has acquired the Duro product line from Swift Navigation, a leading provider of precise positioning technologies for automotive, industrial, and mobile applications. The acquisition expands Carnegie Robotics' IP portfolio and also marks a significant advancement in the safety and efficiency of smart machinery across heavy industry such as rail, intermodal, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and more.Initially launched in 2017 through a collaboration between Swift and Carnegie Robotics, the Duro product line features pioneering high-precision GNSS receivers and software designed to deliver reliable centimeter-accurate positioning in challenging environments. Since the launch, Carnegie Robotics and Swift have worked together to respond to customers' needs.Precision positioning via GNSS technology is vital for ensuring the accurate operation of heavy equipment, particularly in challenging environments. The integration of Duro's high-precision GNSS receivers into Carnegie Robotics' existing product line for commercial OEM and military applications will enable centimeter-level accuracy, which is crucial for safety and operational efficiency of autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms.“We are excited to fully integrate the Duro product line into our product portfolio,” said Mike Embrescia, Chief Development Officer of Carnegie Robotics.“We look forward to further enhancing the product to deliver even greater value, and to continue supporting our key markets in marine, construction, mining, agriculture, rail, and military.”The acquisition also supports Swift's shift to a software-only service model with hardware integrations. Duro integrates with Swift's Skyark® Precise Positioning Service, a cloud-based service that enhances GNSS accuracy by up to 100x.“Swift is committed to advancing location-based products that improve safety and efficiency across industries,” said Brad Sherrard, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Industrial at Swift Navigation.“Carnegie Robotics' acquisition of the Duro line underscores the quality of the products and the success of our collaboration. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Carnegie Robotics.”Effective immediately, Carnegie Robotics is committed to upholding the high standards and support associated with the Duro product line. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued excellence in both service and support. For more information about Duro, visit or contact ....About Carnegie RoboticsCarnegie Robotics is one of the nation's leading providers of robotics and autonomous sensor technologies. Based in Pittsburgh PA (USA), Carnegie Robotics is a privately-held company, and delivers cutting-edge solutions for a wide-range of commercial industries and military applications. Learn more at .About Swift NavigationSwift Navigation is at the forefront of transforming how we navigate and understand the world. Its precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation, unlocking vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across global industries. Leading organizations leverage Swift's technology to enhance safety, deploy autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and power next-generation mobile applications. Learn more about Swift Navigation's pioneering work toward a safer and more connected future at swiftnav. For more information about Skylark, visit .

