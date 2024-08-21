Ireland Wind Farms Database 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an age where sources are paramount to achieving sustainability goals, a comprehensive database detailing Ireland's wind sector has been launched. This new resource offers an unparalleled depth of data on both onshore and offshore wind energy projects across Ireland.

Detailed Insights into Ireland's Wind Energy Capacity

The database delivers critical information on the status of wind farms within the country, encapsulating a total of 391 wind energy projects. Remarkably, this includes the substantive onshore capacity of 5.22 gigawatts (GW), with 317 operational entities contributing 4.93 GW to the national grid. Additionally, the onshore market discloses five projects under construction, contributing 0.3 GW.

Exploring the burgeoning offshore market, the database lists 66 planned projects with an enormous potential capacity of 70.28 GW, alongside one approved project. Furthermore, it highlights the operational status of the existing offshore project, which already contributes 0.03 GW.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 5 entries (0,3 GW) Operational: 317 entries (4,93 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 66 entries (70,28 GW)

Approved: 1 entry (0,01 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW) Operational: 1 entry (0,03 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900