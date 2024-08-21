Bruce Smith, Safety Vision CEO Named To Houston Business Journal's 2024 List Of The Most Admired Ceos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO

Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision was named an honoree for the 2024 Most Admired CEO Awards by the Houston Business Journal.

- Bill Rieck - Director of Marketing, Safety VisionHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Vision is thrilled to announce that Bruce Smith , Founder and CEO of Safety Vision was named an honoree for the 2024 Most Admired CEO Awards by the Houston Business Journal .The awards recognize CEOs who have a positive impact on their organization's financial success, work culture, and community contributions.As Founder and CEO, Bruce Smith has created an organization that has provided opportunities and a place that feels like family for countless“Visionaries” over the 31 years since the company was established in Houston. Many employees have spent over 15 years with the company and attribute their tenure to Bruce's commitment to employees and their families.Beyond his role as an accomplished executive leader and investor, Bruce Smith has supported education as a Trustee for KIPP Foundation, a network of 275 public charter schools and also his alma mater Texas State University where he and his wife, Kelly recently donated more than $1 million to Texas State University, the majority of which support student scholarships in the McCoy College of Business.Bruce is also a long-time supporter of Houston-based Kids' Meals whose mission is to end childhood hunger in Houston by delivering free healthy meals, year-round to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children.“Bruce is both the entrepreneur working tirelessly each day to create new opportunities and the thoughtful leader who always takes time to ask what he can do for your family following a storm or other family emergency.” says Bill Rieck Director of Marketing for Safety Vision.“He has created the family culture we most enjoy about working at Safety Vision.”The honorees will be recognized in a special section of the Houston Business Journal's Aug. 30 weekly edition and at an awards luncheon also on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Marriott Marquis Houston.About Safety Vision LLCSafety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 31 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.

