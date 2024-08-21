Prabhas' 'Darling', 'Eeshwar' To Re-Release On His 45Th Birthday; Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas has captured the attention of audiences around the globe with his performances, including his recent film, Kalki 2898 AD. His impressive screen presence earned him the affectionate nickname 'Darling' following his acclaimed role in the 2010 Darling. As a special treat for fans, Darling will be re-released on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas' 45th birthday, allowing viewers to relive the magic of one of his most beloved roles.

Directed by A Karunakaran, Darling is a romantic drama that explores the story of Prabhas, who returns to India from abroad and reconnects with his childhood friend Nandini, portrayed by Kajal Aggarwal. The plot thickens when Nisha, the daughter of a gangster, falls for Prabhas. The chemistry between Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal was a standout feature, endearing him further to fans of romantic dramas.

In addition to Darling, Prabhas' debut film Eeshwar will also make a return to theaters on his birthday. Directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, this action drama features a cast including Sridevi Vijaykumar, Dheeraj Krishna Nori, Revathi, Ravikanth, Hanumanthu, N Hari Krishna, and Brahmanandam. The film centers on Eeshwar, a man struggling with his father's remarriage and his own romantic entanglements with a politician's daughter.

Although Eeshwar did not initially gain much traction, it marks the beginning of Prabhas' career, which truly took off with the film Varsham. Its return to theaters offers fans a chance to revisit the early work of a now-global star.

Currently, Prabhas is busy with several projects. He is working on The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, and recently, the first look and puja ceremony for his upcoming film-rumored to be titled Fauji and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi-were announced. Additionally, Prabhas is set to star in Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Prabhas' evolving career continues to capture attention, and his fans have much to look forward to with these upcoming releases and special re-releases.