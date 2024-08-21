Cinema Is My Passion, Will Die If I Can't Act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi stated on Wednesday (Aug 21) that he would willingly step down as Union of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and if it interfered with his ability to continue acting in films. He said that cinema is his passion and he would die if he could not act in a movie.

"Cinema is my passion. I would be relieved if the released me from my ministerial duties to pursue it," he remarked at an event organized by the Kerala Film Chamber Association in his honour.

Suresh Gopi shared that he had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek permission to act in the Mathews Thomas-directed film Ottakkomban. "When I mentioned that I had 22 films to complete, he initially tossed aside my request letter but ultimately granted permission," Gopi recalled.



He added that, regardless of any circumstances, he will begin shooting for Ottakkomban on September 6.

Gopi noted that special arrangements would be needed on the film sets to ensure he could carry out his ministerial duties without disruption. He jokingly suggested that at least four central government officials should accompany him, with the film's producer covering their expenses, including a caravan. The Union Minister stated that he accepted the ministerial position as a gesture of gratitude to the voters of Thrissur, who supported him in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Regarding the release of the Hema Commission report, Suresh Gopi stated that issues exist not only within the film industry, and those who believe otherwise are divisive.

He also emphasised that the film industry should not be harmed for personal interests. He added that he was not prepared to provide a detailed response on the matter.

