Florianópolis Tops As Brazil’S Most Competitive; South And Southeast Excel

In 2024, Florianópolis secured the top spot on Brazil's Municipal Competitiveness for the second consecutive year, confirming its status as the nation's most competitive city.



São Paulo, Vitória , Porto Alegre, and Barueri complete the top five. The Public Leadership Center (CLP), in collaboration with Gove and Seall, released the index in Brasília, emphasizing cities with populations over 80,000.



The assessment included 404 municipalities, covering 60% of Brazil's population. The index evaluates cities on 65 metrics across institutions, society, and the economy, offering a robust view of municipal administration and competitiveness.



Significant changes marked this year's rankings. Rio das Ostras achieved the most dramatic rise, climbing from 375th to 217th place.



Conversely, Varginha saw a sharp drop, falling from 59th to 228th. These shifts underscore the dynamic nature of municipal performance and the need for continuous improvement.



Tadeu Barros, CLP's director-president, stressed the importance of ongoing improvement in municipal governance.







He noted that high rankings indicate not just stability, but active progress in management and service delivery.



The rankings reflect regional disparities within Brazil . The most competitive cities are mainly in the Southern and Southeastern regions.



Of the top 100 cities, only four outside these areas made the list, highlighting a significant geographical concentration of competitiveness.

Cities like Macaé and São Sebastião have demonstrated notable growth due to sound fiscal management and efficient public services.



Macaé, for instance, surged 205 spots since 2020, highlighting the potential for rapid advancement through effective governance.



The index is particularly valuable during electoral years, providing a roadmap for incoming administrations across Brazil.



It helps new officials understand their municipalities' competitive standing and prioritize governance improvements.



The Municipal Competitiveness Index underscores the vital role of governance quality in enhancing life quality and economic opportunities.



It serves as a benchmark and motivator for Brazilian cities to pursue better administration and public policy outcomes.

Brazil Best City Ranking:

1. Florianópolis

2. São Paulo

3. Vitória

4. Porto Alegre

5. Barueri

6. São Caetano do Sul

7. Curitiba

8. Campinas

9. Maringá

10. São Sebastião

11. Santos

12. Jaraguá do Sul

13. Belo Horizonte

14. Balneário Camboriú

15. Jundiaí

16. Santana de Parnaíba

17. Votuporanga

18. Criciúma

19. Indaiatuba

20. Nova Lima

