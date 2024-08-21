UK considers Covid-19 victims not disabled enough

(MENAFN) In the UK, nearly 14,000 individuals have sought government compensation for disabilities they attribute to vaccines, according to a report by The Telegraph. Despite the high volume of claims, only 175 individuals, less than 2 percent of applicants, have received the full compensation of EUR120,000 (USD155,300) each.



The data, obtained through Freedom of Information requests, reveals that the majority of successful claims involved severe issues such as strokes, heart attacks, dangerous blood clots, spinal cord inflammation, severe limb swelling, and facial paralysis. Notably, 97 percent of these claims were related to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while the remainder concerned vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.



Despite concerns about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine—leading to its suspension in several European countries by March 2021 due to rising reports of blood clots—the UK government continued to recommend its use. The report highlights that many claimants were denied compensation because government assessors found insufficient evidence linking their health issues directly to the vaccines. Additionally, hundreds of applications were rejected on the grounds that the applicants' disabilities did not meet the 60 percent threshold required by the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS).



AstraZeneca defended its vaccine, asserting that it maintains a strong safety profile and that global regulators consistently affirm that the benefits outweigh the risks of rare side effects.

