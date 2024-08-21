Britin plans on handling extreme misogyny as terrorism

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is set to expand its counter-terrorism measures to include extreme misogyny, equating it with Islamist and far-right extremism, according to a report by the Sunday Telegraph. This significant policy shift, driven by increasing concerns over violence against women, represents a notable evolution in the United Kingdom's approach to combating various forms of extremism.



Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has initiated a comprehensive review of the United Kingdom's strategy to address violence against women and girls, prompted by criticism that existing legislation is insufficiently broad. The revised strategy is anticipated to legally require teachers, along with healthcare professionals and local authority staff, to report students suspected of harboring extreme misogynistic views to the government’s counter-terrorism program, known as 'Prevent.'



Currently, the Prevent program mandates that educators and other professionals refer individuals they believe are at risk of radicalization to the program. However, the new guidelines would expand this duty to include those exhibiting extreme misogynistic attitudes.



Cooper criticized previous governments for their inadequate response to the rise of extremism, particularly online, and emphasized the need to address radicalization among young people. “For too long, Governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalized online grow,” she stated. Cooper vowed to rectify gaps in existing policies that hinder effective action against violence.



The review of the Prevent program is expected to be completed this autumn, with the aim of developing a more robust strategic approach. This effort is part of a broader counter-extremism strategy that the Home Office plans to unveil by next year, involving enhanced collaboration between government authorities and local communities.

