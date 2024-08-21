Musk`s X withdraws from Brazil

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s social platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), has announced its withdrawal from Brazil, citing a contentious dispute with the Brazilian Supreme Court over alleged censorship demands. The move comes in response to a ruling from Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the suspension of several accounts linked to the "digital militants" group, associated with former President Jair Bolsonaro.



In early 2024, Justice de Moraes mandated the suspension of accounts allegedly involved in spreading disinformation about Supreme Court members. Musk and X contested the ruling, characterizing it as an extreme infringement on free speech and arguing that it represented “the most draconian demands of any country on Earth.” Musk has previously criticized the judge, calling for de Moraes’s resignation.



X's decision to exit Brazil was prompted by what it describes as severe measures imposed by de Moraes. According to X’s Global Government Affairs team, de Moraes threatened to arrest a legal representative of the company if X did not comply with the court’s orders. The platform shared a document purportedly signed by de Moraes, which included a threat of arrest for Rachel Nova Conceicao, a company representative, along with a daily fine of 20,000 Brazilian reals (approximately USD3,650).



The statement from X alleges that de Moraes has resorted to intimidation rather than adhering to legal standards or due process. To safeguard its staff, X has decided to cease its operations in Brazil immediately. Despite the suspension of its operations, the company noted that Brazilian users will still have access to its services.



This development underscores ongoing tensions between tech companies and national governments over issues of free speech and regulatory compliance.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584042