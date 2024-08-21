China declares America as greatest nuclear threat

(MENAFN) On Friday, Chinese Defense spokesman Zhang Xiaogang delivered a sharp critique of the United States, accusing Washington of posing the most significant nuclear threat globally. Zhang’s remarks come in response to recent US military developments and strategic decisions that Beijing views as provocative.



China’s criticism is directed at the Pentagon's recent decision to elevate the status of US Forces Japan by transforming them into a joint force headquarters. This new command structure will be led by a three-star officer and will report directly to the commander of the Indo-Pacific Command. The announcement, made in late July following high-level meetings between US and Japanese defense and foreign policy officials, was hailed by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as a major enhancement in military collaboration between the two nations. Austin described the upgrade as “one of the strongest improvements in our military ties with Japan in 70 years” and highlighted the unprecedented nature of the “two-plus-two ministerial level meeting” on extended deterrence, which included discussions on the role of nuclear capabilities.



Zhang Xiaogang accused the US and Japan of leveraging the so-called “China military threat” to justify their military moves, suggesting that such actions provoke bloc confrontations and disrupt regional peace and stability. The Pentagon's statement in July did reference China’s growing nuclear arsenal as part of the discussions on extended deterrence.



According to Zhang, the US is the world's foremost nuclear threat due to its vast nuclear arsenal and its policy of allowing the first use of nuclear weapons. Zhang's comments reflect Beijing's concerns about Washington's strategic posture and its implications for global security dynamics. The Chinese Defense Ministry’s stance underscores the escalating tensions between the US and China, particularly in the context of military and nuclear capabilities.

