DI Holds Orientation Meeting For 10Th Cohort Of Phd And Master's Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Doha Institute for Studies (DI) held its annual orientation meeting yesterday for the 10th cohort of new PhD and Master's programme students for the academic year (2024 - 2025), which will begin on Sunday.

The 10th cohort consists of 358 new students from Qatar and beyond, distributed across 19 Masters and eight PhD programmes offered by DI's School of Social Sciences and Humanities, along with the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy.

In his speech, DI President Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi highlighted the importance and uniqueness of the event, coinciding with the first day in DIs 10th anniversary, dedicated to the 10th cohort of admitted students who were selected from among thousands to embark on a world-class academic experience. El Affendi added that over the past ten years, DI has achieved many of its strategic goals and has become a notable institution in the Arab region and beyond.

In turn, Dean of Student Affairs at DI Dr. Ibrahim Fraihat said that this occasion marks the beginning of a new and important phase in students' academic and professional lives, preparing them to be part of a learning community that constantly strives for excellence and innovation. - QNA