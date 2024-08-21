Kuwait Amir Receives Invitation From Saudi Crown Prince To Attend Investment Forum
8/21/2024 5:47:59 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday an invitation from Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, to attend the Future investment Initiative Forum 2024, to be held in the capital, Riyadh, next October.
The invitation was handed to His Highness the Amir by the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (end)
