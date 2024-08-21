Kuwait Amir Receives Invitation From Saudi Crown Prince To Attend Investment Forum

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Wednesday an invitation from Saudi Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, to attend the Future Initiative Forum 2024, to be held in the capital, Riyadh, next October. The invitation was handed to His Highness the Amir by the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (end) aa

