Iran’s Markazi province sees 63 percent surge in export value in 4 months annually

(MENAFN) According to a recent announcement by a provincial official, Markazi province in central Iran has seen a significant increase in its export value during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to July 21. The export value from the province surged by 63 percent compared to the same period last year. Rouhollah Gholami, the director-general of Markazi's Customs Department, reported that the province exported goods worth over USD465 million in this timeframe. Additionally, the exported products also experienced a notable 30 percent increase in weight year on year.



At the national level, Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), announced that Iran exported USD17.5 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first four months of the current calendar year. This figure represents an 8.0 percent increase from the previous year. The total value of Iran's non-oil trade during this period reached USD36 billion, according to IRIB.



However, the country also experienced a decline in imports. Iran imported USD18.5 billion worth of non-oil products during the same period, marking a decrease of about 6.0 percent compared to the previous year. Consequently, Iran's trade balance for these four months was negative USD1.0 billion, reflecting a notable improvement from the previous year's negative balance of USD2.5 billion during the same period.



In comparison, during the first four months of the previous Iranian calendar year, Iran's non-oil exports amounted to nearly USD16 billion, while imports were approximately USD19.5 billion. The trade balance for that period was negative USD2.5 billion, highlighting a significant improvement in the current year's trade balance despite the negative figure.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108583760