(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Express & Small Parcels 2024 provides detailed analysis of the global express and parcels market, including size and forecast data, market segmentation, volume and revenue data and forecasts, express trends, competitive analysis & company profiles.

The Global express & parcels market grew 3.8% in 2023, and is forecast to grow 9.2% in 2024. Global parcel delivery volume growth recovered in 2023, growing by 6.4%.

The market report provides the insight and data you need to understand market dynamics and opportunities.

Key Findings



In 2024 the global express market will grow 9.2%.

Global parcel delivery volumes recovered in 2023, growing 6.4%.

Domestic accounted for 80% of the market in 2023, but the international market is growing at a faster rate.

B2C accounted for 59.4% of the total market in 2023, and is expected to surge 61.3% over the next 5 years to 2028.

UPS, Fedex and DHL are the largest parcel carriers by revenue. Digital retail is transforming the market and highlighting the need for logistics providers to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

Key Questions



How fast is the market forecast to grow out to 2028?

How fast are domestic, international, B2B & B2C markets forecast to grow in in 2024 and out to 2028?

How are regional markets performing? Which regions are driving market growth?

What will be the drivers of express logistics growth over the next 5 years?

Who are the leading parcel locker players across Europe?

What does the EU Platform Work Directive mean for last mile providers? Who were the Top 10 Leading Global Parcel Carriers by volume in 2023?

This report contains:



Market size and forecast data for 2023, 2024 and out to 2028, split by region, country, domestic, international & B2B/B2C.

Volume forecasts for 2023, 2024 & out to 2028.

Market segmentation - domestic vs international & B2B v B2C.

e-commerce market trend analysis including key parcel locker players, crowdsourcing & EU regulations, electric light commercial vehicles & e-cargo bikes in urban last mile delivery.

Competitive landscape Top 10 analysis - revenues, & parcel volumes & integrator comparative review. Express provider profiles & comparative analysis.

Company Coverage:



UPS

Fedex

Royal Mail (and GLS)

La Poste (and DPD)

Yamato

Sagawa

SF Express

Yunda Express

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

DHL

USPS

InPost

Geopost Amazon

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing

2. Market Trends

2.1 Parcel Lockers in Europe: Key Players

2.1.1 InPost

2.1.2 Geopost

2.1.3 Royal Mail/GLS

2.1.4 DHL

2.1.5 Amazon

2.2 Crowdsourcing Delivery and EU Regulations

2.3 Electric Light Commercial Vehicles: Global LSP Uses and Uptake

2.3.1 China

2.3.2 Europe

2.3.3 US/North America

2.3.4 US/EU trade sanctions against China EV OEMs

2.4 E-cargo Bikes in Urban Last Mile Delivery

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Top 10 Providers

3.1.1 Revenue

3.1.2 Volume

3.2 Integrator Comparative Review

3.2.1 International Revenue

3.2.2 International EBIT Margin

3.2.3 International Volume Growth

3.2.4 International Revenue per Piece

3.2.5 Ground Operations

4. Profiles

4.1 UPS

4.2 Fedex

4.3 Royal Mail (and GLS)

4.4 La Poste (and DPD)

4.5 Yamato

4.6 Sagawa

4.7 SF Express

4.8 Yunda Express

4.9 YTO Express

4.10 ZTO Express

4.11 STO Express

4.12 DHL

4.13 USPS

5. Market Forecast

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900