Royal Decree Appoints Kreishan As Acting PM, Defence Minister

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Deputy Prime and Local Administration Minister Tawfiq Kreishan as the acting prime minister and acting defence minister until the conclusion of Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh's vacation, which ends by the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

