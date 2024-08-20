Case IH Expands Its Professional Training Project To The State Of São Paulo

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH brand, Case IH , has announced the expansion of its professional training project to the cities of Tarumã and Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo in Brazil.

Through partnerships, the CNH brand will offer more than 1,400 training courses and technical training in machine maintenance, in addition to specializations in Digital and vacancies for the Young Apprentice technical program.

"Digital Agriculture has advanced faster and faster in the field and Case IH, as a leading brand in Digital Agriculture, sees, as its mission, to prepare farmers and the job market, because we know the difficulty of labor, especially the most specialized", comments Christian Gonzalez, vice president of Case IH for Latin America.

In Tarumã, a city in the western region of São Paulo, the project is carried out in partnership with the city hall. 40 vacancies will be offered every 18 months, the training period for the Heavy Machinery Maintenance Technician course. The course is free and will be offered in an exclusive laboratory created by the city hall and the classes taught by the city's technical school (ETEC).

In Ribeirão Preto, three different training courses will be offered, in partnership with Senai, such as the Agricultural Machinery Maintenance Technician courses and also in Digital Agriculture.

Case IH puts technology within the reach of the farmer, offering a complete system of products and services capable of preparing the rural producer for the challenges of his daily life.

