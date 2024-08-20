Bharat Bandh Today: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Closed? All You Need To Know
Date
8/20/2024 10:21:45 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A nationwide strike, known as "Bharat Bandh," has been called for today i.e. on August 21. This Bandh comes in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for this protest, which is supported by SC/ST groups mainly from Rajasthan.
Will schools
remain closed today?
As per media
reports, government
offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol
stations are likley to remain open despite call for Bandh.
