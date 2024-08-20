NUORION PARTNERS MAKES GROWTH INVESTMENT IN STREETWEAR BRAND DEMON CHILD CLOTHING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEMON CHILD HAS COLLABORATED WITH FAMOUS ARTISTS FRIDAYY, FAMOUS DEX, DUSTY LOCANE, YNW BORTLEN AND AYLEKS

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NuOrion Partners ("NuOrion") is pleased to announce its strategic in Demon Child Clothing, a fast-growing New York Streetwear brand known for its bold, urban-inspired designs and strong cultural connections.

Demon Child Clothing has garnered a loyal following among fashion-forward consumers and influencers alike, with notable figures such as Famous Dex, Sleepy Hallow, and Dusty Locane frequently sporting the brand. The brand's unique approach to design, which blends urban culture with elements of rebellion and empowerment, has struck a chord with young, trend-conscious audiences.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Demon Child Clothing enabling the brand to accelerate its growth initiatives, including expanding its product lines, enhancing e-commerce capabilities, and exploring new markets. The partnership allows the brand to increase its marketing collaborations with more artists, further amplifying its brand message.

"We are thrilled to partner with Demon Child and support their ambitious growth plans," said Guy Phillips, Managing Partner at NuOrion. "Demon Child has built a strong brand identity that resonates with a diverse, global audience. We see immense potential in their ability to expand their reach and influence in the streetwear space."

About Demon Child Clothing

About NuOrion Partners

NuOrion Partners is an independent merchant bank that invests in high growth challenger brands. NuOrion Partners is the parent company of NuOrion Capital, an SEC registered broker dealer and a member of

FINRA and SIPC.

