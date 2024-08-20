Altair Responds To Matrix Capital Management Statement On Altair Holdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today responded to a statement from Matrix Capital Management .



“In response to today's announcement from Matrix Capital Management, we appreciate its strong support over the years and its decision to maintain its full position in Altair, recognizing our long-term strategic value,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair.

